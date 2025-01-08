Prosecutor drops charges against two celebrities in The iCon Group case

Yuranunt and Pechaya, the 17th and 18th suspects, are prominent figures in the entertainment industry. The Special Cases Division prosecutor found insufficient evidence to implicate them in the alleged offenses.
Following this decision, the prosecutor will request their release from the Criminal Court. Case files, along with the non-prosecution decision, will be forwarded to the Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to determine whether there will be objections to this ruling.
Sakkasem Nisaiyok, spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, stated that prosecutors from the Special Cases Division reviewed the evidence and decided to indict The iCon Group, Waraphol Waratworakul, and 14 others on five charges including fraud against the public, deceitful input of information into a computer system, fraudulent borrowing that deceives the public, operating a direct sales business without a license and operating a multi-level marketing business that entices participants with rewards based on recruitment, in violation of the law.
Kan Kantathavorn, another entertainment figure linked to the case, has also been indicted.
For the 16 defendants facing charges, the Department of Corrections will transfer them to the Criminal Court tomorrow to hear whether the charges will proceed to trial.
Kanokwan Chiwcheuaphan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, confirmed that Yuranunt and Pechaya will be released on January 9, once their seventh detention period ends. On the same day, all 18 defendants will be brought to the Criminal Court in the morning to hear the prosecution's decisions. Following the proceedings, the defendants will be returned to the correctional facility to await the court's release order.
"Once the court issues the release order, administrative procedures will begin. Their release is expected in the evening, but if the court concludes its review early, they may be released around midday," Kanokwan added.
Meanwhile, Walailak Chumchuen, Director of the Central Women's Correctional Institution, reported that during her detention, Pechaya experienced symptoms from pre-existing conditions, including irritable bowel syndrome and gastritis. Although she has lost some weight due to her low appetite, her overall health remains stable.
ฺBut at 6.40pm, Pechaya was released from the Central Women's Correctional Institution. She appeared cheerful, greeted the media, and gave an interview.
At 8.10pm, Yuranunt was released from the Bangkok Remand Prison. Upon his release, he hugged his waiting family and briefly told the media, "Thank you to the justice system," before heading home.
The iCon Group Company Limited specializes in online direct sales. Founded on June 1, 2018, by Waraphol Waratworakul, the company sells health and beauty supplements through a network of sales representatives. Over its first five years, the company generated over 10 billion baht in revenue.
In 2024, The iCon Group faced widespread allegations of defrauding the public into investing, leading to legal action. On October 16, 2024, arrest warrants were issued for 18 individuals involved in the case.