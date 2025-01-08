Prosecutor drops charges against two celebrities in The iCon Group case

Yuranunt and Pechaya, the 17th and 18th suspects, are prominent figures in the entertainment industry. The Special Cases Division prosecutor found insufficient evidence to implicate them in the alleged offenses.

Following this decision, the prosecutor will request their release from the Criminal Court. Case files, along with the non-prosecution decision, will be forwarded to the Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to determine whether there will be objections to this ruling.

Sakkasem Nisaiyok, spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, stated that prosecutors from the Special Cases Division reviewed the evidence and decided to indict The iCon Group, Waraphol Waratworakul, and 14 others on five charges including fraud against the public, deceitful input of information into a computer system, fraudulent borrowing that deceives the public, operating a direct sales business without a license and operating a multi-level marketing business that entices participants with rewards based on recruitment, in violation of the law.