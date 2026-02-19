Attorney General Orders Prosecution of 'Boss Min' and 'Boss Sam' in iCon Case

The Attorney General has approved charges against 'Boss Min' and 'Boss Sam' in the The iCon Group case, with five serious offenses leading to their upcoming prosecution in Criminal Court.

The Attorney General has decided to prosecute "Min Pechaya" and "Sam Yuranunt" on five serious charges in the The iCon Group case after the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) successfully argued that their actions went beyond being mere presenters. They are now preparing to send the case to the Criminal Court soon.

Turning the Tide: From No Prosecution to "Prosecution" Decision

Previously, the special prosecutor’s office had decided not to press charges against Yuranunt Pamornmontri (Boss Sam) and Pechaya Wattanamontri (Boss Min) due to insufficient evidence, believing they were simply hired presenters.

However, recent reports confirm that the Attorney General issued a final ruling to prosecute the two individuals on five main charges, based on objections from Police Major Yutthana Praedam, the DSI director. These charges are the same as those faced by other key figures in the case.

The Five Serious Charges Facing 'Boss Min' and 'Boss Sam'

The prosecution covers the following offenses:

  1. Conspiracy to defraud the public
  2. Importing false information into a computer system (under the Computer Crime Act)
  3. Conspiracy to borrow money through fraudulent means (under the Loan Shark Act)
  4. Operating an unauthorized direct sales and network marketing business
  5. Running a pyramid scheme to recruit individuals into a network

Why Did the DSI Disagree? The Reasons Behind 'Boss' Behavior

An insider from the DSI revealed that the reason for the DSI director’s objection, leading to the AG’s final decision, includes the following points:

  • Behavior Beyond a Presenter: Although they claim to be hired advertisers, evidence shows they held speeches to persuade people to invest, which heavily influenced the victims' decisions.
  • Unusually High Compensation: The income received by the pair from the company is consistent with that of executives, not just a typical advertising job.
  • Connection to the Second Case: There is a related second case (an international case). If charges are not filed in this first case, it will impact the ability to file charges in the second case.
  • Public Confidence: Many victims decided to invest because they trusted the reputation and image of the two individuals as executives.

Next Steps: Preparing to Detain and Send to the Criminal Court

The special prosecutor’s office will arrange for Boss Min and Boss Sam to meet and have the charges filed in the Criminal Court as per legal procedures. If the defendants fail to show up as scheduled, the prosecutors will coordinate with the DSI to track them down and bring them to court immediately.

