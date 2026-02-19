Attorney General Orders Prosecution of 'Boss Min' and 'Boss Sam' in iCon Case

The Attorney General has decided to prosecute "Min Pechaya" and "Sam Yuranunt" on five serious charges in the The iCon Group case after the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) successfully argued that their actions went beyond being mere presenters. They are now preparing to send the case to the Criminal Court soon.

Turning the Tide: From No Prosecution to "Prosecution" Decision



Previously, the special prosecutor’s office had decided not to press charges against Yuranunt Pamornmontri (Boss Sam) and Pechaya Wattanamontri (Boss Min) due to insufficient evidence, believing they were simply hired presenters.

However, recent reports confirm that the Attorney General issued a final ruling to prosecute the two individuals on five main charges, based on objections from Police Major Yutthana Praedam, the DSI director. These charges are the same as those faced by other key figures in the case.