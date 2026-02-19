Mild 2.3 magnitude earthquake hits Kanchanaburi, no impact reported

On February 19, 2026, at 02:57 AM, the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located in Khao Chot sub-district, Srisawat District, Kanchanaburi, at coordinates 14.911°N, 99.089°E.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of just 1 kilometre, which is considered quite shallow. Authorities are closely monitoring any aftershocks or tremors. There have been no reports of any significant impacts thus far.

For real-time updates on the situation, the Thai Meteorological Department has launched a real-time earthquake monitoring system, which can be accessed through the following links: