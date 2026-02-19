Thailand rejects Cambodian PM's border occupation claims

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, addressed a report by Cambodia's Fresh News on Thursday (February 19).

The agency had published an interview that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet gave to Reuters on February 17, 2026.

The interview concerned the Thai military and the ceasefire agreement under the Joint Statement of the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC), which Thailand and Cambodia signed on December 27, 2025, at the Ban Pakard Permanent Border Crossing.

Regarding the first issue, where Hun Manet stated that "the Thai army is occupying Cambodian territory and has installed shipping containers and barbed wire, leaving around 80,000 displaced persons unable to return home," the Army Spokesperson responded: "Cambodia is already aware that this area belongs to Thailand. In the past, Thailand provided shelter here for Cambodian refugees fleeing conflict. However, after the war ended, these Cambodian civilians and soldiers did not return to their country. Instead, they continuously expanded their communities, encroaching on Thai sovereignty. The Thai side has consistently protested and raised this issue through various working mechanisms, but Cambodia has ignored it and failed to resolve the situation by bringing its people back to the Cambodian side.

Therefore, these individuals cannot be called 'displaced persons' as claimed by the Cambodian Prime Minister. They are groups of people committing illegal acts and continuously violating Thai sovereignty over a long period, depriving Thai citizens of their right to utilise the area."