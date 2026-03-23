PM2.5 stays above safe levels in North, Northeast as CAPM warns of worsening haze

Thailand’s air quality remained a concern on March 23, with PM2.5 levels exceeding the standard in several provinces in the North and Northeast, while the Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) warned the public to monitor their health closely over the next seven days.
Data released at 5pm showed that the most worrying conditions were concentrated in the North and Northeast, where fine dust pollution remained above safe levels in many areas.
In the North, PM2.5 levels exceeded the standard in 10 areas, with readings ranging from 12.2 to 61.3 micrograms per cubic metre.
In the Northeast, pollution levels were above the standard in most areas, with readings ranging from 24.9 to 58.9 micrograms per cubic metre.
By contrast, air quality in the Central and western regions was mostly moderate, with PM2.5 readings of 16.5 to 36.6 micrograms per cubic metre. The East recorded good overall air quality, with readings of 11.5 to 28.3 micrograms per cubic metre, while the South remained in very good condition at 10.0 to 18.0 micrograms per cubic metre.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces also recorded good overall air quality, with readings ranging from 14.3 to 29.6 micrograms per cubic metre, based on monitoring stations operated by the Pollution Control Department in cooperation with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
The provinces in the North found to have PM2.5 levels above the standard were Nan, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani.
In the Northeast, the affected provinces were Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket.
CAPM urged the public to keep a close watch on their health, especially in areas where dust levels remain above the standard.
People are advised to reduce the time spent outdoors if possible and wear an N95 mask when going outside.
Vulnerable groups, including children, older people and those with respiratory illnesses, have been told to strictly limit outdoor activity. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty or eye irritation is advised to seek medical attention immediately.
Looking ahead to March 24-30, CAPM said PM2.5 levels were expected to increase further in both the North and Northeast.
In Bangkok, surrounding areas, the Central region and the East, dust levels are forecast to decline, although some locations will still need close monitoring.
The South is expected to continue enjoying good air quality throughout the period.
The public can check real-time PM2.5 levels before leaving home through the Air4Thai and AirBKK websites and applications.