PM2.5 stays above safe levels in North, Northeast as CAPM warns of worsening haze

Provinces above the standard

The provinces in the North found to have PM2.5 levels above the standard were Nan, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani.

In the Northeast, the affected provinces were Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket.

CAPM issues health warning

CAPM urged the public to keep a close watch on their health, especially in areas where dust levels remain above the standard.

People are advised to reduce the time spent outdoors if possible and wear an N95 mask when going outside.

Vulnerable groups, including children, older people and those with respiratory illnesses, have been told to strictly limit outdoor activity. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty or eye irritation is advised to seek medical attention immediately.

Dust expected to rise further this week

Looking ahead to March 24-30, CAPM said PM2.5 levels were expected to increase further in both the North and Northeast.

In Bangkok, surrounding areas, the Central region and the East, dust levels are forecast to decline, although some locations will still need close monitoring.

The South is expected to continue enjoying good air quality throughout the period.

Real-time monitoring channels

The public can check real-time PM2.5 levels before leaving home through the Air4Thai and AirBKK websites and applications.