NATO commits to spending hike sought by Trump, and to mutual defence

While Trump got what he wanted at the annual meeting, tailor-made for him, his NATO allies will be relieved that he committed to the fundamental principle of collective defence after less clear-cut language on Tuesday.

Trump told a press conference that "we had a great victory here", adding that he hoped that the additional funds would be spent on military hardware made in the US.

TRUMP THREATENS TO PUNISH SPAIN

However, he threatened to punish Spain after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared it could meet its commitments to NATO while spending much less than the new target of 5% of GDP.

"I think it's terrible. You know, they (Spain) are doing very well ... And that economy could be blown right out of the water when something bad happens," Trump said, adding that Spain would get a tougher trade deal from the U.S. than other European Union countries.