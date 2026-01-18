EU vows Arctic security work with US as Trump eyes Greenland

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union will continue cooperating with the United States on Arctic security, even as US President Donald Trump repeats threats to take Greenland from Denmark.

Speaking during an official visit to Limassol, Cyprus, von der Leyen said the EU has built a strong standing in Greenland and wants to deepen cooperation there.

Standing alongside Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides as Cyprus began its EU Council presidency, she said the bloc would increase investment and collaboration with Greenland, stressing that the territory can rely on EU political, economic and financial backing.

Trump has portrayed his push for control of Greenland as a national-security move.

He argued on Wednesday that NATO would be stronger if Greenland were under US control, and claimed Russia and China would otherwise gain in the strategically important region.

He posted the comments on Truth Social.