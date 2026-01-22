Trump drops Feb 1 tariffs, but vows no force on Greenland

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his threat to impose tariffs on multiple countries that oppose US control of Greenland, saying he has now reached an outline framework agreement with NATO.

“Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday (Jan 21), without providing details. He posted the message after meeting Mark Rutte, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Trump: No force to take Greenland; only the US can protect it

In a speech lasting more than an hour at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday (Jan 21), Trump again addressed Greenland, in addition to US economic issues. He said he would not use force to seize Greenland and insisted that only the United States can protect the island.

Trump argued that Greenland is not only about rare earth minerals, but more importantly about strategic national security and international security, and said he would move quickly to negotiate a purchase of Greenland.

He criticised Denmark for spending less on defence than it pledged and said: “Only the United States can protect this gigantic island, this big sheet of ice, develop it and improve it.”

He repeated that he would not resort to military action, saying in reference to taking Greenland by force: “I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

Trump then said what the United States wants is “a place called Greenland”.