Cambodia-US trade negotiations scheduled for May 14-15

On the morning of May 2, the Office of the Spokesperson of the Royal Government of Cambodia issued a press release stating that Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and first-vice president of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), and Cham Nimul, Minister of Commerce, led the AD Hoc Cambodia- US Bilateral Relations Coordination Working Group in a virtual conference with the US Trade Representative (USTR), led by Sarah Ellerman, assistant USTR for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

“The Royal Government, led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, will continue to cooperate closely with the US to achieve a mutually beneficial trade and investment relationship,” said a spokesperson unit a press release.

Lor Vichet, an economist and vice-president of the Cambodia Chinese Commerce Association (CCCA), expressed confidence that the government is demonstrating a strong commitment to promoting trade cooperation with the US, through efforts such as increasing imports from the US and a commitment to reducing certain import tariffs.