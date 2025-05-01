Protesters rally outside GBC meeting venue in Bangkok

Nationalist groups rallied in front of a Bangkok hotel on Thursday as the defence ministers of Thailand and Cambodia held a General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, expressing concern that Thailand might be at a disadvantage in discussions over overlapping territory.

Protesters Fear Concessions to Cambodia

The demonstrators, led by the Students and People's Network for Thailand Reform (SPNTR), the Dharma Army, and the People’s Centre for Protection of the Monarchy, claimed they feared Thai Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai would make territorial concessions to Cambodia during the talks.

A protest leader, Anon Klinkaew, stated that the group had come to deliver a letter to General Songwit Noonpakdee, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, urging him to protect Thailand’s territorial integrity and resist any demands from Cambodia.