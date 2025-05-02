Cambodia takes measures to combat fraudulent US exports

Producers and exporters can request certificates for free of charge, according to an announcement issued by the ministry alongside an inter-ministerial prakas (proclamation).
“In cases where competent authorities of the importing country request verification, or when there is suspicion regarding the origin of goods, the General Department of Trade Services under the ministry and the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia under the Ministry of Economy and Finance shall collaborate in joint investigations and may seek cooperation from relevant institutions,” said the inter-ministerial prakas.
“If it is found that a producer or exporter has committed offences related to fraudulent declaration of goods’ origin in any form, including offences involving transshipment operations, they shall face penalties as stipulated in the relevant provisions of the Law on Rules of Origin and the Law on Customs,” it added.
The measure follows the imposition of US tariffs exceeding 3,500 per cent on solar panels exported from Cambodia, although the measure, initiated based on complaints from various companies, has not yet taken effect.
The US allege that companies exporting solar panels from Cambodia received substantial subsidies for production and engaged in “dumping” practices in the US markets.
