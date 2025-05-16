Cambodia, Thailand strengthen anti-drug cooperation

The agreement was reached during the 15th Bilateral Meeting on Drug Control Cooperation, which was held on May 14 in Krabi province, Thailand.

After exchanging experiences and holding discussions, the two sides agreed to collaborate on five main tasks. They include the inspection of drugs, precursor chemicals, and other chemical substances, drug analysis and identification documentation, education and prevention of drug abuse, treatment and rehabilitation and cooperation on capacity building for drug suppression efforts.

The Cambodian delegation was led by Meas Vyrith, secretary-general of the National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD), while the Thai side was led by Phanurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) of Thailand.