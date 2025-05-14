Paetongtarn to visit Vietnam on May 15-16 to bolster ASEAN ties

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Wednesday that this will be Paetongtarn’s first official visit to Vietnam, at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

On May 15, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Hanoi at 11.30am local time (which is the same as Thailand). In the afternoon, she and her delegation will meet with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (ThaiCham) as well as Vietnamese private sector representatives, including Sovico (co-founder of Vietjet Air) and FPT.

In the evening, Paetongtarn will pay courtesy calls on senior Vietnamese leaders, followed by an official welcome ceremony hosted by the Vietnamese government in honour of the Thai delegation.