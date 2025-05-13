PM believes Thaksin and Newin can talk things out

The Prime Minister also questioned the motive behind the circulation of such rumours. “We should reflect on why such reports are being released. What purpose do they serve?” she said.

When asked whether the government remains stable, she replied unequivocally, “The situation remains unchanged. Government stability is intact.”

Addressing further questions regarding tensions between two influential political figures — Thaksin Shinawatra and Newin Chidchob — the Prime Minister remarked that the media often draws connections that may not exist. “Sometimes I find it difficult to see how certain matters are even related. However, I believe both individuals are capable of holding private discussions,” she said.

Asked whether such a situation is beyond her control, she responded firmly, “How could it be beyond me? I am the Prime Minister. It is my responsibility.”

Regarding her confidence in maintaining political stability, the Prime Minister stated, “Of course, I am confident. It is essential to ensure stability. If there are any disputes between figures outside of government, they must be addressed independently, as neither of the individuals in question holds any formal government position.”

When pressed on how the administration would handle potential resistance from coalition partners, she remarked, “It would be incorrect to view coalition parties as subordinate. Differences in opinion are natural — even within a single party. Ultimately, consensus must be reached. Whenever significant issues arise, coalition leaders always engage in dialogue, often informally, to find common ground.”

When asked why tensions between the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties seem to arise consistently during deliberations on key legislative matters — from the Entertainment Complex proposal to the 2026 fiscal budget, the Prime Minister concluded with a rhetorical remark: “That is a question best answered by the media. Why does it always become news? Could it be the way it is reported?”