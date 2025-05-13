PM believes Thaksin and Newin can talk things out

At Government House on May 13, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the media following the weekly cabinet meeting, firmly denying rumours of a potential dissolution of the House of Representatives.
Upon being questioned about the speculation, the Prime Minister responded with a light laugh, stating that members within the Pheu Thai Party themselves were puzzled by the rumour.
“Many in the party have asked about it because they don’t understand why such speculation is circulating,” she said, before redirecting the question to the media: “Why would the House be dissolved?”
Reporters suggested the rumour stemmed from concerns that a coalition party might reject the 2026 fiscal budget bill in protest over alleged collusion related to the selection of senators. Prime Minister Paetongtarn dismissed the claim, emphasizing that the budget process is a collective responsibility shared among all coalition parties. “There is absolutely no basis for such speculation. There has been no discussion or indication of dissolving Parliament,” she asserted.
She further noted that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, is currently on medical leave following eye surgery and has not indicated any dissatisfaction. “He confirmed there is no issue whatsoever. He requested a few days off, and I wish him a swift recovery,” she added.
The Prime Minister also questioned the motive behind the circulation of such rumours. “We should reflect on why such reports are being released. What purpose do they serve?” she said.
When asked whether the government remains stable, she replied unequivocally, “The situation remains unchanged. Government stability is intact.”
Addressing further questions regarding tensions between two influential political figures — Thaksin Shinawatra and Newin Chidchob — the Prime Minister remarked that the media often draws connections that may not exist. “Sometimes I find it difficult to see how certain matters are even related. However, I believe both individuals are capable of holding private discussions,” she said.
Asked whether such a situation is beyond her control, she responded firmly, “How could it be beyond me? I am the Prime Minister. It is my responsibility.”
Regarding her confidence in maintaining political stability, the Prime Minister stated, “Of course, I am confident. It is essential to ensure stability. If there are any disputes between figures outside of government, they must be addressed independently, as neither of the individuals in question holds any formal government position.”
When pressed on how the administration would handle potential resistance from coalition partners, she remarked, “It would be incorrect to view coalition parties as subordinate. Differences in opinion are natural — even within a single party. Ultimately, consensus must be reached. Whenever significant issues arise, coalition leaders always engage in dialogue, often informally, to find common ground.”
When asked why tensions between the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties seem to arise consistently during deliberations on key legislative matters — from the Entertainment Complex proposal to the 2026 fiscal budget, the Prime Minister concluded with a rhetorical remark: “That is a question best answered by the media. Why does it always become news? Could it be the way it is reported?”