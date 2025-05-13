Paetongtarn regrets missed chance for Thaksin-Trump tariff talks

She made the remark after the Criminal Court denied Thaksin’s request to attend a dinner in Qatar on May 14, which had presented a potential opportunity for him to meet with Trump and his economic team.

Paetongtarn stated that Thailand is waiting for the right moment to enter negotiations with the United States.

She confirmed that a proposal had already been submitted to the US last week, and representatives from various sectors had engaged in discussions at multiple levels — including with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and at the ministerial level.