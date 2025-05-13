Paetongtarn regrets missed chance for Thaksin-Trump tariff talks

She made the remark after the Criminal Court denied Thaksin’s request to attend a dinner in Qatar on May 14, which had presented a potential opportunity for him to meet with Trump and his economic team.
Paetongtarn stated that Thailand is waiting for the right moment to enter negotiations with the United States.
She confirmed that a proposal had already been submitted to the US last week, and representatives from various sectors had engaged in discussions at multiple levels — including with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and at the ministerial level.
Commenting on the court’s decision to deny Thaksin permission to attend the dinner, Paetongtarn said it was a missed opportunity, as it could have enabled Thailand to engage directly with the US president.
She noted that Trump and Thaksin were previously acquainted, dating back to Trump’s first term as president. “So, had they been able to meet and exchange ideas, it would certainly have benefited the country,” she added.
The Prime Minister also addressed concerns regarding the US’s previous announcement to suspend visas for Thai officials in response to Thailand’s repatriation of Uyghurs to China.
She said she would need to verify whether that suspension had been lifted, but expressed confidence that it would not affect the ongoing negotiations.