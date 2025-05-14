Thai Prime Minister’s visit to Vietnam will lift bilateral ties to new heights, says ambassador

The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from May 15 to 16 will be the first by a Thai government leader in 11 years, since PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit in 2014, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency's resident reporters in Bangkok.

Hung said the visit comes at a crucial time, when the two countries are looking forward to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties (1976-2026), a significant milestone in the history of their relations. Against the backdrop of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership, which has seen comprehensive and substantive development across various fields, the visit is poised to elevate the two countries' ties to a new height, more practically and effectively.

During the visit, made at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh, PM Paetongtarn will co-chair the fourth Vietnam-Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting, reflecting the high level of attention and shared determination to advance bilateral ties. Both sides will address existing issues and chart directions for all-around cooperation.