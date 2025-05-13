Russia hands over research vessel "Professor Gagarinsky" to Vietnam

He described Professor Gagarinsky as a new symbol of Vietnam–Russia cooperation and a shared maritime platform for scientific collaboration. The gift not only reflects the deep friendship between the two countries but also serves as motivation for scientists to further contribute to their mutual benefit, Chien added.

Upon receiving the vessel, the VRTC pledged to work closely with the Vietnam People’s Navy to ensure it remains in good technical condition. It is also committed to cooperating with the Russian side to develop interdisciplinary research programmes focused on Vietnam's maritime regions, making optimal use of the vessel while honouring the trust and meeting the expectations of both nations.

During his visit to the ship and its crew, Chien wished them smooth sailing on their voyage to Vietnam and encouraged them to preserve the vessel well, use it sustainably, and maximise its research potential.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network