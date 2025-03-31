Northern Thailand Earthquake Risk, Experts Urge Proactive Measures

Leading experts have warned that Thailand, particularly its northern regions, faces a significant risk of severe damage to life and property from future powerful earthquakes and aftershocks.

At a forum hosted by Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) on Monday, titled 'Stepping Beyond the Seismic Fury: Science, Research, and Innovation Revolutionise Earthquake Preparedness for Thailand's Safe Future,' researchers and specialists emphasised that despite the absence of active seismic fault lines within its borders, Thailand remains vulnerable, especially in provinces like Chiang Mai.

"The majority of buildings and housing in that area are too weak to withstand powerful earthquakes. An earthquake or aftershock would result in a severe catastrophe," explained Prof Dr Penneung Warnitchai, Director of the Earthquake Research Centre of Thailand and a renowned structural engineering expert from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT).

He urged immediate action to strengthen buildings and infrastructure in the region to mitigate potential devastation.

Prof Dr Penneung also highlighted the urgent need for robust tsunami evacuation measures, citing the lack of practical plans and public awareness as a critical vulnerability.