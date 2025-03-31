Northern Thailand Earthquake Risk, Experts Urge Proactive Measures

Leading experts have warned that Thailand, particularly its northern regions, faces a significant risk of severe damage to life and property from future powerful earthquakes and aftershocks.
At a forum hosted by Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) on Monday, titled 'Stepping Beyond the Seismic Fury: Science, Research, and Innovation Revolutionise Earthquake Preparedness for Thailand's Safe Future,' researchers and specialists emphasised that despite the absence of active seismic fault lines within its borders, Thailand remains vulnerable, especially in provinces like Chiang Mai.
"The majority of buildings and housing in that area are too weak to withstand powerful earthquakes. An earthquake or aftershock would result in a severe catastrophe," explained Prof Dr Penneung Warnitchai, Director of the Earthquake Research Centre of Thailand and a renowned structural engineering expert from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT).
He urged immediate action to strengthen buildings and infrastructure in the region to mitigate potential devastation.
Prof Dr Penneung also highlighted the urgent need for robust tsunami evacuation measures, citing the lack of practical plans and public awareness as a critical vulnerability.
"We have a tsunami warning system, but we lack active evacuation practices," he stated, calling for strategic disaster preparedness.
Meanwhile, Prof Dr Amorn Pimanmas, Chairman of the Structural Engineers Association of Thailand, reported on post-earthquake building inspections in Bangkok.
He noted that while most buildings sustained minor damage (Level Two), indicating no structural compromise, a limited number exhibited severe damage requiring immediate closure and repair.
Prof Dr Amorn also suggested elevating Thailand's high-rise construction standards to ensure post-earthquake habitability, going beyond current benchmarks that focus on occupant safety during seismic events.
Adding to the call for proactive measures, TSRI researchers urged both public and private sectors to apply existing research to develop robust disaster prevention strategies.
"It is time to utilise this knowledge preventatively rather than reactively after disasters occur," they emphasised.
Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), highlighted the extensive research on natural disaster prevention conducted by Thai universities and institutions.
"Thailand possesses a wealth of relevant research," she stated. "However, it is regrettable that this knowledge often remains unused."
The MHESI Ministry is committed to bridging this gap, ensuring research is effectively implemented for societal benefit.