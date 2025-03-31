Bangkok\'s Rapid Building Inspections Progress Following Earthquake, 83% of Reported Cracks Assessed

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in collaboration with volunteer engineers, has swiftly assessed 83% of reported building cracks following the recent earthquake, utilising the Traffy Fondue platform to expedite inspections.
Within 72 hours of the seismic event, significant progress has been made in addressing the 14,430 cases reported by concerned residents.
Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the BMA, revealed that from March 28 - 31, 2025, the Traffy Fondue system received 14,430 reports of building cracks. Of these, 12,004 cases have been inspected and resolved, representing an 83% completion rate.
The remaining 2,426 cases are currently under investigation (data as of March 31st, 2025, 15:00 hrs).
The districts most affected by reported cracks, as logged via Traffy Fondue, include Chatuchak (1,410 cases), Huai Khwang (859 cases), Wattana (657 cases), Khlong Toei (653 cases), and Bang Sue (629 cases).
Since its inception, the Traffy Fondue platform has processed 892,195 complaints, with:
This data underscores the platform's vital role in addressing citizens’ concerns and its rapid response capabilities, particularly during the earthquake aftermath. User satisfaction with resolved earthquake-related issues has reached 84%, marking a 9% increase.
Residents can monitor the BMA’s progress in real-time at traffy.in.th/teamchadchart. Further updates on BMA policies are available at openpolicy.bangkok, promoting transparency and fostering a more liveable city.