Panic over possible aftershock prompts evacuations at several Bangkok buildings

Evacuations were ordered at several high-rise buildings in Bangkok after tenants reported feeling the structures swaying, sparking panic over a possible aftershock from the Myanmar earthquake that occurred on Friday.
The evacuations took place around 10:00 am after individuals working inside the buildings alerted security officials about the swaying motion.
The locations where evacuations were reportedly carried out included:
Following the panic, the Meteorological Department announced that a minor aftershock in Myanmar on Monday morning had no impact on Thailand.