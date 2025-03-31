Panic over possible aftershock prompts evacuations at several Bangkok buildings

MONDAY, MARCH 31, 2025

Multiple buildings in Bangkok were evacuated after reports of swaying, sparking panic over a possible aftershock. Officials confirmed no impact on Thailand.

Evacuations were ordered at several high-rise buildings in Bangkok after tenants reported feeling the structures swaying, sparking panic over a possible aftershock from the Myanmar earthquake that occurred on Friday.

The evacuations took place around 10:00 am after individuals working inside the buildings alerted security officials about the swaying motion.

The locations where evacuations were reportedly carried out included:

  • Building A of the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex
  • Building B of the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex
  • Royal Thai Armed Forces Building on Chaeng Watthana Road
  • Criminal Court Building on Chaeng Watthana Road
  • Social Security Office Building in the Din Daeng area
  • New office building of the Port Authority of Thailand
  • Chulabhorn Hospital (reportedly a rehearsal)

Following the panic, the Meteorological Department announced that a minor aftershock in Myanmar on Monday morning had no impact on Thailand.

