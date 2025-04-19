Thailand drafts first human research act to protect rights

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation has announced that the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) is currently drafting the country’s first-ever Human Research Act. This landmark legislation aims to establish a comprehensive legal framework governing research involving human subjects in Thailand.

According to the NRCT, science and technology now play a crucial role in driving national development across economic, social, and academic sectors. However, Thailand currently lacks specific legislation regulating human research, leaving research participants insufficiently protected.