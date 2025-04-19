Thailand drafts first human research act to protect rights

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation has announced that the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) is currently drafting the country’s first-ever Human Research Act. This landmark legislation aims to establish a comprehensive legal framework governing research involving human subjects in Thailand.
According to the NRCT, science and technology now play a crucial role in driving national development across economic, social, and academic sectors. However, Thailand currently lacks specific legislation regulating human research, leaving research participants insufficiently protected.
The proposed law seeks to address this gap by setting up a system to promote, support, regulate, and oversee human research with efficiency and integrity. It will establish ethical standards and operational procedures for conducting human research, along with mechanisms for supervision and inspection to ensure all research complies with ethical principles and international standards.
This will help safeguard research participants, support the advancement of academic knowledge, and encourage Thai researchers to produce internationally recognized work.
The draft legislation includes 49 sections covering various aspects of human research.
Under the proposed act, "human research" refers to systematic studies designed to produce generalizable knowledge related to humans. This includes studies involving the human body, mind, cells, cellular components, genetic material, biological specimens, tissues, secretions, and data recorded in medical records or health information.
The objective is to advance knowledge in biomedical science, public health, health sciences, and health-related social or behavioral sciences.
However, the law will not apply to disease investigations conducted by licensed medical or public health professionals as part of standard medical practice.