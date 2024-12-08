Doctor who donated his body for research wins plaudits

Renowned tutor Attavit Panyapinyophol posted an image of Krittai’s skeleton on Saturday, saying that the medical doctor was considered a charitable person who taught medical knowledge to students and boosted the morale of many people.

He encouraged Krittai’s father and family, confirming that his merit still exists and people still remember him even though he had passed away.

His Facebook post drew over 33,000 likes and 39,000 shares as of Sunday, with several netizens commemorating Krittai’s good deeds so far.