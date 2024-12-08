Doctor who donated his body for research wins plaudits

A creator of the Facebook page “Su Di Wa” (Live the life), Krittai passed away on December 5 last year. However, he donated his body to the Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University to support medical students.
Thaiphat Thanasombatkul, who is Krittai’s father, posted an image of himself and his son’s skeleton on Friday, with a message “We are family”. He then posted images of cremation and merit-making ceremonies for people who had donated their bodies to Chiang Mai University.
Renowned tutor Attavit Panyapinyophol posted an image of Krittai’s skeleton on Saturday, saying that the medical doctor was considered a charitable person who taught medical knowledge to students and boosted the morale of many people.
He encouraged Krittai’s father and family, confirming that his merit still exists and people still remember him even though he had passed away.
His Facebook post drew over 33,000 likes and 39,000 shares as of Sunday, with several netizens commemorating Krittai’s good deeds so far.