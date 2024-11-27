Probiotics Consortium to advance research and functional food industry

The MOU signing on November 25, coincided with the Expert Forum: Probiotics, a dedicated event focused on advancing probiotic research into the functional food industry.

The forum occurred both in-person at Ballroom 2, 8th floor, SO Bangkok Hotel, and online via Zoom Meeting.

Professor Dr Nathdanai Harnkarnsujarit, Manager of the High-Value Food Research Coordination Office at PMUC, reported on the growth of the probiotic industry and the government's strong commitment to supporting this sector.

Thailand boasts high-quality probiotic strains with proven health benefits, making them ideal candidates for food industry development.

Additionally, the country possesses robust research capabilities, backed by skilled and well-prepared researchers. To further bolster this burgeoning industry, the government is considering providing support in several key areas:

• Infrastructure Development: Investing in advanced facilities to scale up production to an industrial level.

• Commercialization: Facilitating the commercial distribution of probiotic products.

• Safety and Regulatory Compliance: Supporting rigorous safety testing and clinical trials to meet FDA regulations and secure regulatory approvals.

• Technological Advancement: Investing in research to develop innovative probiotic technologies and enhance the functional properties of health food products.