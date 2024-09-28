Phumtham keen to push indigenous research on developing small submarines

The Navy successfully built an underwater vehicle measuring 11 metres in length, 1.8 metres in diameter, with a displacement of approximately 27 tons. Its operational capabilities included a depth of up to 50 metres, underwater endurance of 3-5 hours, a speed of 5 knots, and a crew capacity of 3.

The vehicle not only serves to train personnel in underwater operations but is also adapted for various missions, including tactical operations, intelligence gathering, underwater exploration, and environmental conservation. Additionally, it contributes to developing domestic shipbuilding knowledge, enhancing understanding of technology through this research, which benefits both the Navy and the nation.

At that time, PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha recognised the capabilities of Navy personnel and proposed that the Navy research and create a small submarine. Captain Sattaya Chandraprapha, deputy commander of the Naval Academy, was appointed as the project leader and part of the team developing the underwater vehicle along with a team of 25 naval architects who graduated abroad in naval architecture and other fields, they received training in the UK and had consultants from England offering suggestions.

The research and development project for the small submarine began in October 2017, with a timeline of four years for design, two years for construction, and one year for training personnel. The initial budget was estimated at no less than 1 billion baht. If continuous support is received, the project could be completed within 2024.

Unofficially named “Chalawan class”, it supports naval operations and special operations, enhancing tactical capabilities, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, and supporting anti-submarine training and special operations teams.

However, it is unfortunate that this project was delayed after just two years of operation with a budget of 70 million baht, due to the Navy's ongoing budget constraints.

Recently, the “Chalawan class” submarine has been mentioned again in security meetings after Phumtham requested a reconsideration of the Chinese submarine, amid rumours of a “secret deal” with members of the Pheu Thai Party, hoping to push the small submarine research and development project to success.