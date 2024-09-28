Phumtham keen to push indigenous research on developing small submarines

While the Chinese submarine issue is pending at Government House, it awaits inclusion in the Cabinet agenda for approval of two key contract modifications: a 1,200-day extension of the submarine construction timeline and the replacement of the German MTU 396 engine with the Chinese CHD 620 engine.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has called for a review of the matter, seeing it as significant and cautioning against hasty decisions.
The Navy understands the position of the Pheu Thai government, as the submarine project was an initiative of the previous administration.
Meanwhile, the first small submarine research and development project, the "Chalawan class", with a displacement of 150-300 tons, a crew of 10, and an operational range of 300 nautical miles, is emerging as a variable in discussions while the Pheu Thai government has yet to finalise the Chinese submarine deal.
The Ministry of Defence is currently focused on developing a domestic defence industry to reduce reliance on foreign imports, save budget costs, and generate revenue, while enhancing the capabilities of military personnel.
The origins of the small submarine research and development project trace back to the Navy's desire to reintroduce underwater technology, which was last active 70 years ago when submarines were part of the fleet. The Navy’s Office of Naval Research and Development is leading the initiative.
The project is divided into two phases. The first phase involves studying the feasibility of underwater vehicles, gathering information for budget proposals, designing the submarine, and transferring necessary foreign technology, especially in areas requiring high security, to proceed to the second phase. After securing a budget of 24,953,200 baht from the Ministry of Defence and an additional 5 million baht from the National Science and Technology Development Agency, the project was given a four-year period from 2006 to 2009.
The Navy successfully built an underwater vehicle measuring 11 metres in length, 1.8 metres in diameter, with a displacement of approximately 27 tons. Its operational capabilities included a depth of up to 50 metres, underwater endurance of 3-5 hours, a speed of 5 knots, and a crew capacity of 3.
The vehicle not only serves to train personnel in underwater operations but is also adapted for various missions, including tactical operations, intelligence gathering, underwater exploration, and environmental conservation. Additionally, it contributes to developing domestic shipbuilding knowledge, enhancing understanding of technology through this research, which benefits both the Navy and the nation.
At that time, PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha recognised the capabilities of Navy personnel and proposed that the Navy research and create a small submarine. Captain Sattaya Chandraprapha, deputy commander of the Naval Academy, was appointed as the project leader and part of the team developing the underwater vehicle along with a team of 25 naval architects who graduated abroad in naval architecture and other fields, they received training in the UK and had consultants from England offering suggestions.
The research and development project for the small submarine began in October 2017, with a timeline of four years for design, two years for construction, and one year for training personnel. The initial budget was estimated at no less than 1 billion baht. If continuous support is received, the project could be completed within 2024.
Unofficially named “Chalawan class”, it supports naval operations and special operations, enhancing tactical capabilities, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, and supporting anti-submarine training and special operations teams.
However, it is unfortunate that this project was delayed after just two years of operation with a budget of 70 million baht, due to the Navy's ongoing budget constraints.
Recently, the “Chalawan class” submarine has been mentioned again in security meetings after Phumtham requested a reconsideration of the Chinese submarine, amid rumours of a “secret deal” with members of the Pheu Thai Party, hoping to push the small submarine research and development project to success.