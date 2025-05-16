Phumtham denies knowledge of sub transfer to Cambodia

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has revealed that Germany’s refusal to sell submarine engines to China, which were intended for a Chinese-built submarine commissioned by Thailand, has placed Bangkok in a difficult position.

The move not only highlights geopolitical tensions involving NATO and China but also fuels speculation over the vessel’s fate.

Speaking after discussions with his German counterpart, Phumtham said Germany cited its NATO obligations as the reason for denying China access to the submarine engines. “Germany reaffirmed its good relationship with Thailand,” Phumtham stated, “but emphasised that as a NATO member, it cannot approve the export of military-grade equipment to China.”