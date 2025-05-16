Phumtham denies knowledge of sub transfer to Cambodia

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has revealed that Germany’s refusal to sell submarine engines to China, which were intended for a Chinese-built submarine commissioned by Thailand, has placed Bangkok in a difficult position.
The move not only highlights geopolitical tensions involving NATO and China but also fuels speculation over the vessel’s fate.
Speaking after discussions with his German counterpart, Phumtham said Germany cited its NATO obligations as the reason for denying China access to the submarine engines. “Germany reaffirmed its good relationship with Thailand,” Phumtham stated, “but emphasised that as a NATO member, it cannot approve the export of military-grade equipment to China.”
Thailand had previously written to Germany seeking clarity on the issue. A formal response is expected soon, but Phumtham confirmed that an unofficial answer has already been conveyed. Once a written explanation is received, the Thai government will explore alternative solutions.
“We’re stuck with a submarine without an engine,” he admitted, referring to the Chinese-built S26T, for which Thailand has already paid over 70% of the total cost.
When asked whether the project would still go ahead, Phumtham said that any continuation would require a strategic reassessment. “It’s a delicate matter. Proceeding under the current terms may no longer be viable. We must revisit the contract, the feasibility, and whether moving forward is still worth it.”
Regarding rumours that, should Thailand cancel its submarine purchase — a vessel already over 80% complete and costing more than 7 billion baht — the submarine might be handed over to Cambodia, Phumtham said he had not heard anything officially about such a move, nor had it been discussed directly with him. "They’ve only urged us to consider the matter seriously," he noted.
“They’ve pushed for an answer multiple times,” Phumtham said. “I told them we want to provide a response, but we are constrained by the need to carefully evaluate all possible options. As for the widespread reports suggesting that, if Thailand withdraws, China might transfer the submarine, which we've already paid more than half for, to Cambodia, that’s not something easy to dispute. If we are to handle this, we must proceed with great caution. This is a matter of international relations, and we must maintain a balance between our ties with both the United States and China. Thailand is just a small country,” he added.