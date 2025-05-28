Thai-Cambodian troops clash in early morning gunfire at Chong Bok border

Reported by a source from the border security agency at Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani, a clash occurred at 5.45am, May 28, between Thai and Cambodian soldiers. The area remains an undemarcated border zone with overlapping territorial claims by both countries.
Both Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to maintain the "status quo" in this area to avoid destabilising the border, prohibiting any actions that alter facts on the ground, such as construction, troop movements, or digging, without prior notification.
At 5.45am, Thai forces detected Cambodian troop movements and preparations to establish a position in an area claimed by Thailand, potentially violating the agreement. Thai troops, from Task Force 1 of the Suranaree Command, responded by deploying forces to investigate, which led to a brief clash.
The Thai personnel were conducting routine patrol and coordination duties with no intent to assert sovereignty or provoke the neighbouring country.
The incident was caused by a misjudgment on the ground and was quickly resolved without any injuries reported.
Following the incident, Maj Gen Thol Sovann, Deputy Commander of Cambodia’s 3rd Support Brigade, contacted the Deputy Commander of Thailand’s Suranaree Task Force by phone. They successfully agreed to end the confrontation by 5.55am.
“A joint bilateral mechanism is currently engaged in discussions to peacefully resolve the overlapping territorial claims and establish a shared framework for future conduct,” a source said.
All Thai personnel are safe, and the situation remains under close control. The Royal Thai Army is committed to peaceful solutions and values the strong relationship with Cambodia, coordinating cooperation at all levels to maintain border stability and peace for the people of both countries.
“The army urges the media and public to rely on official information sources and refrain from sharing unverified images or details, which could cause misunderstandings or harm bilateral relations.
“The Thai border represents sovereignty and peace — principles we must uphold through mutual understanding and cooperation,” the source added.