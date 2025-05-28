Thai-Cambodian troops clash in early morning gunfire at Chong Bok border

At 5.45am, Thai forces detected Cambodian troop movements and preparations to establish a position in an area claimed by Thailand, potentially violating the agreement. Thai troops, from Task Force 1 of the Suranaree Command, responded by deploying forces to investigate, which led to a brief clash.

The Thai personnel were conducting routine patrol and coordination duties with no intent to assert sovereignty or provoke the neighbouring country.

The incident was caused by a misjudgment on the ground and was quickly resolved without any injuries reported.

Following the incident, Maj Gen Thol Sovann, Deputy Commander of Cambodia’s 3rd Support Brigade, contacted the Deputy Commander of Thailand’s Suranaree Task Force by phone. They successfully agreed to end the confrontation by 5.55am.

“A joint bilateral mechanism is currently engaged in discussions to peacefully resolve the overlapping territorial claims and establish a shared framework for future conduct,” a source said.