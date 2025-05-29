Cambodian Ministry responds to border clash death: ‘Resolute defence at any cost’

Among those sent to the border were General Hing Bun Heang, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of the Angkor Command, along with several troops from Siem Reap province.
The skirmish, which occurred this morning at around 5.45 am, alarmed Cambodian citizens, especially as Thai officials claimed that Cambodian forces initiated the clash.
This afternoon, the Ministry of National Defence issued a statement confirming that the brief firefight occurred when “Thai forces opened fire first at a location where Cambodian troops have been stationed for a long time”.
“This confrontation was not Cambodia’s choice. We will continue discussions with Thailand’s Ministry of Defence to seek a joint solution that can quickly restore the situation to normal and prevent future incidents,” the statement emphasised.
The ministry reiterated that Cambodia adheres to diplomatic means and peaceful solutions, while maintaining its borders with neighbouring countries as peaceful frontiers that promote stability, development and mutually beneficial cooperation. Despite this, they made it clear that they would not back down.
“Cambodia is resolutely committed to defending its territorial integrity, whatever the cost,” it continued.
According to media reports, the Cambodian soldier who lost his life was Suon Rorn, 48, originally from Kampeng village, Yeang commune, Choam Ksan district, in Preah Vihear province.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network