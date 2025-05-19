Cambodian troops withdraw from disputed border area in Ubon Ratchathani, says Phumtham

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed on Monday that Cambodian troops have withdrawn from the overlapping claims area (OCA) near the Thai-Cambodian border in Ubon Ratchathani province.
Phumtham downplayed earlier reports suggesting that Cambodian forces had encroached upon Hill 745, located near the Chong Bok border pass in Nam Yuen district. The area is currently regarded as a no-man’s land, pending formal negotiations on border demarcation.
“There’s no serious issue now, as we've already discussed the matter. It only occurred because there hadn’t been any prior dialogue,” said Phumtham.
The Cambodian troops were reportedly building a military trench as a defensive measure, based on their own interpretation of the map, claiming the area belongs to Cambodia.
In response, the Thai military reminded their Cambodian counterparts to comply with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by both nations. The agreement stipulates that disputed border areas must be treated as no-man’s land until official demarcation is reached.
When asked why the trench was recently constructed despite the longstanding dispute over the Chong Bok border, Phumtham said he was unsure whether the Cambodian troops had been acting on orders from their government.
He said the Second Army Area commander and the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army had reported the matter to him. Talks between the top army commanders from both nations were held, and both sides agreed to avoid direct confrontation in the disputed zone.
However, Phumtham added that Thai troops would not withdraw from any OCA zone as long as Cambodian troops remained present.
The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the Thai government would try not to close the Chong An Ma border checkpoint, as it plays a crucial role in supporting cross-border trade between the two countries.
On Sunday, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, said troops from the Suranaree Task Force had observed Cambodian forces digging trenches at Hill 745 and reported the activities to him immediately.
He said he had instructed the Suranaree Task Force to engage in dialogue with the Cambodian base leader. Following discussions, the Cambodian troops agreed to cease their activities and withdraw from the area.
Boonsin added that both sides had agreed to maintain peace, refrain from armed conflict, and conduct unarmed joint patrols in the OCA periodically to ensure stability along the border.