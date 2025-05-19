Cambodian troops withdraw from disputed border area in Ubon Ratchathani, says Phumtham

He said the Second Army Area commander and the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army had reported the matter to him. Talks between the top army commanders from both nations were held, and both sides agreed to avoid direct confrontation in the disputed zone.

However, Phumtham added that Thai troops would not withdraw from any OCA zone as long as Cambodian troops remained present.

Border Checkpoint Remains Open for Trade

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the Thai government would try not to close the Chong An Ma border checkpoint, as it plays a crucial role in supporting cross-border trade between the two countries.

Cambodian Activities Detected by Thai Military

On Sunday, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, said troops from the Suranaree Task Force had observed Cambodian forces digging trenches at Hill 745 and reported the activities to him immediately.

He said he had instructed the Suranaree Task Force to engage in dialogue with the Cambodian base leader. Following discussions, the Cambodian troops agreed to cease their activities and withdraw from the area.

Boonsin added that both sides had agreed to maintain peace, refrain from armed conflict, and conduct unarmed joint patrols in the OCA periodically to ensure stability along the border.