Army chief orders troops to step up protection for residents in deep South

Royal Thai Army (RTA) commander-in-chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk on Monday ordered army base commanders in the southern border provinces to enhance protection measures for civilians, the army spokesman said.

RTA spokesman Major General Winthai Suvari said General Pana issued the directive during a meeting with commanders of agencies under the RTA, held at Army Headquarters on Monday.

Winthai reminded the southern commanders that Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had visited the region over the weekend to deliver policy directives to security forces aimed at improving safety and protection for local residents.

Winthai quoted General Pana as instructing commanders to implement Phumtham’s policies to ensure that people in the area can live their daily lives in safety.