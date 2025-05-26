Vocal critic Heng Sithy extradited to Cambodia on ‘blackmail’ charges

Chhay Kim Khoeun, spokesperson for the National Police, was quoted by local media outlet Fresh News as saying that Sithy was extradited under an agreement between the Cambodian and Russian governments, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for “aggravated blackmail” committed in Cambodia in November 2024.

He was arrested in Russia on January 13, following a request from to INTERPOL from Cambodia.

Kim Khoeun said Sithy is currently under the jurisdiction of the court for further legal proceedings. His charges carry a possible prison sentence of from five to ten years.