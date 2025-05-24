Cambodian police seek Thai cooperation to extradite activist

On May 23, the National Police announced that they had recently seen a video posted on the page in question, which manipulated footage of an interview with Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul. They described the content as misleading and designed to incite confusion about the outcomes of the first round of trade preference negotiations.
Following a thorough investigation, the police concluded that the voice in the video did not belong to the minister. Instead, the manipulated video used footage of the minister overlaid with the voice of another woman. The intent was described as deliberately spreading disinformation to confuse the public about the government’s trade efforts with the US.
The announcement declared that Chhin, the person they say is behind the video, was born in Battambang province in 1983.
She is wanted on a November 2024 arrest warrant, accused of conspiring to commit treason by collaborating with an extremist rebel group to launch attacks against the Cambodian government. Chhin reportedly fled to Thailand to escape arrest.
While hiding in Thailand, she has allegedly used several Facebook accounts — “Women Overseas”, “Steung Samngat”, “Chhin Chou” and “Mao Bong” — as tools to serve the treasonous goals of extremist groups, spread inciting and false information to stir unrest, disrupt social order and attempt to undermine the legitimate government, it added.
At present, police officers are assembling a formal case file and will work with Thai law enforcement to locate, arrest and extradite Chhin to face legal charges.
Earlier this week, the Office of the Government Spokesperson Unit also responded to what they referred to as “distorted information” from critics of the bilateral trade talks with the US, noting that negotiations are still ongoing, just as they are between the US and over 180 countries worldwide.
“The first round of direct negotiations between Cambodia and the US took place in mid-May, with both parties engaging in open and constructive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties,” it said.
The second round of negotiations is scheduled for early June.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network