Cambodian police seek Thai cooperation to extradite activist

On May 23, the National Police announced that they had recently seen a video posted on the page in question, which manipulated footage of an interview with Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul. They described the content as misleading and designed to incite confusion about the outcomes of the first round of trade preference negotiations.

Following a thorough investigation, the police concluded that the voice in the video did not belong to the minister. Instead, the manipulated video used footage of the minister overlaid with the voice of another woman. The intent was described as deliberately spreading disinformation to confuse the public about the government’s trade efforts with the US.