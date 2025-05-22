Cambodian tariff negotiation team pursue US investment

The delegation is being led by Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol, who also serves as first vice-president of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), and Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul.

They participated in the first round of negotiations on a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), held from May 13 to 14, 2025. The US side was led by Sarah Ellerman, assistant US trade representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

The goal of the meeting was to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations, with a particular focus on import tariff rates. On April 2, the US administration of President Donald Trump announced a blanket 49% tariff on Cambodian imports, before pausing it for 90 days, ostensibly to allow for negotiations to be held.

According to Chanthol, in addition to the meeting with the US trade commission, the delegation also held working meetings with key US officials.