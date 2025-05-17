Ta Muen Thom Standoff: No sign of a true gentleman’s deal

Fifteen days after the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held in Bangkok, political ripples continue to stir controversy across Thailand’s northeast.

The high-level meeting was co-chaired by Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and his Cambodian counterpart, General Tea Seiha, who led delegations including senior military commanders from both sides to discuss bilateral border cooperation.

However, remarks made by Phumtham after the meeting—particularly the mention of a “withdrawal”—have sparked confusion and backlash online.

The term was interpreted by some as a government directive for Thai troops to pull back from Ta Muen Thom temple, located in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province, prompting fears of potential territorial loss, reminiscent of past disputes like the Preah Vihear case.

In response, concerned citizens from the south of northeastern provinces—Buri Ram, Surin, and Sisaket—rallied in support of Lt Gen Boonsin Phadklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, and the troops stationed at Ta Muen Thom.

Former paramilitary rangers who fought during the 2011 Thai-Cambodian border clashes also returned to the site, reaffirming their commitment to protecting the temple and national sovereignty, with some portraying the regional commander as a "hero" for refusing to retreat and upholding Thailand's territorial claim.