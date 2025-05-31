Former Cambodian PM Hun Sen accuses Thai nationalists of provoking conflict

He accused Thai nationalists of using offensive language to damage the relationship between the two countries, particularly regarding the military presence in the area.

According to Hun Sen, some Thai nationals have called for Cambodia to withdraw its troops from the disputed region, while others are attempting to provoke a military confrontation between the two countries. He also mentioned that his Facebook page had been targeted by extreme Thai nationalists, who he claimed were trying to escalate tensions.

To clarify the historical context, Hun Sen made the following points:

1. The Emerald Triangle is Cambodian territory, and Cambodian troops have been stationed in the area since before the Paris Peace Agreement. He stated that Cambodia and Thailand could resolve the dispute through mutual agreements, referencing internationally recognized maps.

2. He posted photos from a visit he made to the area over 15 years ago, stating that these images serve as clear evidence that the land belongs to Cambodia. He emphasized that he would never have worn a military uniform to take photos in Thai or Laotian territory.

3. Cambodia cannot withdraw its troops from its own land as demanded by Thailand. He recalled a discussion in 2011 with former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, where he was told that both countries should withdraw their troops from the area. Hun Sen responded, saying he could not remove troops from Cambodian soil and that it was Thailand that should remove the invading troops without any conditions.