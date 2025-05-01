Thai Transport Boosts Travel with 71 Updated Bus Routes

The Transport Co., Ltd. (Bor Kor Sor) has announced a significant update to its bus schedule, introducing 71 refreshed routes across Thailand and into neighbouring countries.
This move aims to meet the travel demands of the public during the current rainy season, whilst maintaining a focus on passenger comfort and safety.
Acting Managing Director of Bor Kor Sor, Chatchawal Pornamorntham, stated that the updated timetable has been implemented to align with passenger needs and facilitate travel throughout the wetter months.
Currently, the state-owned operator and its joint ventures see an average of 80,000 to 90,000 passengers daily on weekdays (both single and return journeys), utilising between 5,000 and 6,000 bus trips.
Weekend figures show an even greater demand, with approximately 100,000 passengers and 7,000 bus journeys.
The revised domestic schedule, effective from 1st May 2025, includes 59 routes with a total of 208 daily departures. Key routes include:
Northern Thailand: 21 routes, 68 daily trips. Examples include Bangkok to Chiang Rai and Chiang Saen (875 km, 722 baht), departing Bangkok at 19:00 and returning from Chiang Saen at 16:30. The Bangkok to Nan service (677 km, 567 baht) departs Bangkok at 20:00, with the return journey from Nan at 18:20.
Northeast and East Thailand: 23 routes, 86 daily trips. Notable services are Bangkok to Nong Khai (614 km, 515 baht), departing Bangkok at 20:00 and returning from Nong Khai at 19:00, and Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani (649 km, 544 baht), departing Bangkok at 19:50 with the return from Ubon Ratchathani at 18:30.
Southern Thailand: 15 routes, 54 daily trips. These include Bangkok (Mochit 2) to Krabi (817 km, 675 baht), departing Mochit 2 at 17:45 and returning from Krabi at 17:00. The Bangkok (Southern Bus Terminal – Sai Tai Mai) to Koh Samui route (745 km, 963 baht) departs Bangkok (Sai Tai Mai) at 18:35, with the return from Samui at 16:35.
Thailand – Lao PDR (10 routes):
Thailand – Cambodia (2 routes):