Thai Transport Boosts Travel with 71 Updated Bus Routes

The Transport Co., Ltd. (Bor Kor Sor) has announced a significant update to its bus schedule, introducing 71 refreshed routes across Thailand and into neighbouring countries.

This move aims to meet the travel demands of the public during the current rainy season, whilst maintaining a focus on passenger comfort and safety.

Acting Managing Director of Bor Kor Sor, Chatchawal Pornamorntham, stated that the updated timetable has been implemented to align with passenger needs and facilitate travel throughout the wetter months.

Currently, the state-owned operator and its joint ventures see an average of 80,000 to 90,000 passengers daily on weekdays (both single and return journeys), utilising between 5,000 and 6,000 bus trips.

Weekend figures show an even greater demand, with approximately 100,000 passengers and 7,000 bus journeys.

