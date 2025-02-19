Bangkok bus terminals face relocation in transport hub revamp

Bangkok's transport network could be set for a major overhaul, with plans to consolidate several bus terminals at the city’s central station.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit is championing a Japanese model for the project, ordering a feasibility study into the impact of moving three key terminals to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal. The move aims to create a unified transport hub, improving connectivity for passengers.

Transport Co (Bor Kor Sor), a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, has been developing its terminals, particularly Mor Chit 2, a major public transport interchange.

The Ministry’s proposal would see Mor Chit 2 relocated to the central station, streamlining travel for commuters.

Suriya announced the plans following a meeting of the committee overseeing major policy projects. He explained that the relocation of Mor Chit 2, also known as the Chatuchak Bus Terminal, to Krung Thep Aphiwat would offer better integration with the city's rail network, including the Blue and Red Lines.

However, he acknowledged concerns about potential congestion at the already busy central station.