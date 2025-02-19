Bangkok bus terminals face relocation in transport hub revamp

Bangkok's transport network could be set for a major overhaul, with plans to consolidate several bus terminals at the city’s central station.
Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit is championing a Japanese model for the project, ordering a feasibility study into the impact of moving three key terminals to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal. The move aims to create a unified transport hub, improving connectivity for passengers.
Transport Co (Bor Kor Sor), a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, has been developing its terminals, particularly Mor Chit 2, a major public transport interchange.
The Ministry’s proposal would see Mor Chit 2 relocated to the central station, streamlining travel for commuters.
Suriya announced the plans following a meeting of the committee overseeing major policy projects. He explained that the relocation of Mor Chit 2, also known as the Chatuchak Bus Terminal, to Krung Thep Aphiwat would offer better integration with the city's rail network, including the Blue and Red Lines.
However, he acknowledged concerns about potential congestion at the already busy central station.
“We need to thoroughly assess the impact of moving Mor Chit 2,” he told reporters. “The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) has been tasked with studying the implications, including the costs of both construction and infrastructure upgrades."
The OTP will also explore options for the Ekkamai Bus Terminal, with potential plans to lease the site to private companies or sell the land to fund the broader terminal relocation project.
Suriya explained that a fact-finding mission to Japan, which included a visit to Hakata Station, had provided inspiration for the project. He highlighted the Japanese station’s multi-level design, clear route segregation, and efficient bus pick-up and drop-off system as a possible model for Bangkok.
The Ministry is considering a system where Bor Kor Sor buses would use suburban terminals before proceeding to the central station.
Panya Chupanit, Director of the OTP, confirmed that a detailed study is underway, encompassing Mor Chit 2, the Southern Bus Terminal, and Ekkamai. The aim is to centralise all long-distance bus services at Krung Thep Aphiwat.
The initial phase of the study is expected to take two to three months, after which the findings will be presented to the ministry. A budget proposal for 2025 will then be submitted to secure funding for a more in-depth study by a consultancy firm.
“The proximity of Mor Chit 2 to the central station makes this a viable option," Panya said, adding that the consolidation would complement future high-speed rail projects.
He also reassured the public that traffic concerns would be fully addressed, with the existing expressway network around the central station being taken into account.
Atthawit Rakjamroon, director and acting managing director of Bor Kor Sor, said the company is awaiting the outcome of the six-month study. He pointed out that while Krung Thep Aphiwat has passenger waiting facilities, it currently lacks the infrastructure to handle over 6,000 of its buses.
He stressed the need for a dedicated bus terminal with designated pick-up and drop-off zones to prevent traffic disruption.
Atthawit also raised concerns about the proposed sale of the Ekkamai site.
He explained that with the Finance Ministry holding a 96.5% stake in Bor Kor Sor, any proceeds from the sale would go directly to the Treasury, leaving the company without funds for reinvestment or development.
He suggested that long-term leases might be a more suitable option. The Ekkamai terminal occupies a prime site near Sukhumvit Road and the BTS Green Line.
Bor Kor Sor is proceeding meanwhile, with an upgrade of Mor Chit 2, including improvements to platform lifts. The works are scheduled for completion by April, in time for the Songkran festival.