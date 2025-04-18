Bangkok’s EV bus procurement plan delayed pending cabinet approval

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) on Thursday announced that the signing of procurement contract for 1,520 electric air-conditioned buses, originally scheduled this month, must be pushed back until Cabinet approval is granted.

BMTA director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul said the project aims to lease 1,520 EV buses, valued at 15.355 billion baht, for a 7-year term instead of buying NGV (natural gas for vehicles) buses, which is the original cabinet’s resolution.

Once the project is approved, BMTA will proceed with the bidding process and contract signing within 55 days, she said.

The first batch of 500 EV buses is expected to be delivered later this year, approximately 180–200 days after contract signing. The second phase of deliveries is expected to take an additional 3–6 months, added Kittikan.