Bus service on Udon Thani – Vang Vieng route to restart from Nov 1

The Transport Co Ltd will resume from November 1 its bus service on the Udon Thani – Vang Vieng (Laos) route, connecting three countries.

The bus route, which covers 240 kilometres, will facilitate travel between Thailand, Laos, and China. The service will use the expressway, reducing travel time by over two hours.

Atthawit Rakjumroon, acting managing director of Transport Co Ltd, said that the company will reopen international Route 9, linking Udon Thani International Airport, Nong Khai, and Vang Vieng.