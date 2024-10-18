Bus service on Udon Thani – Vang Vieng route to restart from Nov 1

The Transport Co Ltd will resume from November 1 its bus service on the Udon Thani – Vang Vieng (Laos) route, connecting three countries.
The bus route, which covers 240 kilometres, will facilitate travel between Thailand, Laos, and China. The service will use the expressway, reducing travel time by over two hours.
Atthawit Rakjumroon, acting managing director of Transport Co Ltd, said that the company will reopen international Route 9, linking Udon Thani International Airport, Nong Khai, and Vang Vieng.
The route aims to cater to tourists during the winter season by providing seamless connections between the airport and the Laos-China high-speed railway.
The bus will travel via the Vientiane – Vang Vieng expressway, cutting the travel time from 8 hours to 5 hours and 30 minutes, saving around 2 hours and 30 minutes.
The air-conditioned buses will offer 40 seats, with two trips per day (round-trip service). The outbound journey departs from Udon Thani Bus Terminal 1 at 8.30am, stopping at Udon Thani Airport at 9am and Nong Khai Bus Terminal at 10.20am. The return trip departs Vang Vieng at 9am.
The fare is 500 baht.