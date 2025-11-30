Transport Co. Restores Six Key Bus Routes as Southern Thai Floods Recede

The state-run bus operator confirms services to Hat Yai, Satun, Yala, and Pattani are running normally again, and launches a free relief shipment programme.

The Transport Co., Thailand’s state-run bus operator (Baw Khaw Saw), has announced the immediate resumption of normal services on six key routes to the South, following the significant improvement in the regional flood situation.

The decision allows inter-provincial buses to once again travel safely and access major bus terminals.

Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed the news today (30 November 2025).