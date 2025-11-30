Transport Co. Restores Six Key Bus Routes as Southern Thai Floods Recede

The state-run bus operator confirms services to Hat Yai, Satun, Yala, and Pattani are running normally again, and launches a free relief shipment programme.
The Transport Co., Thailand’s state-run bus operator (Baw Khaw Saw), has announced the immediate resumption of normal services on six key routes to the South, following the significant improvement in the regional flood situation.
The decision allows inter-provincial buses to once again travel safely and access major bus terminals.
Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed the news today (30 November 2025).
The following routes, managed by The Transport Co. under the Ministry of Transport, are now operating as scheduled:
Affiliated private bus operators serving the Southern region have also resumed their regular schedules.
Aid Centres Established
In addition to restoring travel links, The Transport Co. is actively supporting disaster relief efforts.
A dedicated coordination centre has been opened at the Hat Yai Bus Terminal in Songkhla province to facilitate assistance for flood victims. Staffed by volunteers, the centre provides coordination and support, reachable at Tel. 080-079-8426.
Crucially, the bus company is offering free transportation for donated goods destined for the South.
Items—including relief bags, dry food, and water—can be dropped off at the Parcel Receiving and Sending Centre at the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Mo Chit 2) from today onwards, between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM.
The Transport Co. will coordinate the shipment of these goods to evacuation centres and communities around the Hat Yai area.
It is also assisting the government by using its trucks to collect donations from the official "Coordination Centre for Receiving and Forwarding Aid to Flood Victims" at the Royal Thai Air Force Museum in Bangkok, ensuring vital supplies reach the affected communities.