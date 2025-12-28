Thaicom reinforces SpaceTech-for-sustainability role, wins Highly Commended Sustainability Award for second straight year

Thaicom Plc, Thailand’s satellite and space technology leader, led by chief executive Patompob Suwansiri, has received recognition at the SET Awards 2025—the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s sustainability honours for listed companies.

This year, Thaicom continued its strong performance by winning the Sustainability Excellence category at the Highly Commended Sustainability Awards for the second consecutive year, underscoring its position as a SpaceTech company that prioritises sustainability. The company is committed to ethical business conduct and good corporate governance, while integrating social and environmental considerations into its operations and emphasising stakeholder engagement alongside strong business performance.

At the same event, Thaicom also won a Business Excellence award in the Outstanding Innovative Company Awards category for its “CarbonWatch” innovation. The platform is a carbon credit assessment tool that uses satellite technology and artificial intelligence (AI), and has been certified by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)—the first such certified platform in Thailand.

Separately, Thaicom recently received the Sustainability Disclosure Award 2025 from the Thaipat Institute, in recognition of its consistent public disclosure of sustainability information. Thaicom regularly publishes annual updates covering economic, social and environmental performance, as well as broader ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues, for the benefit of stakeholders and in support of sustainable development goals.