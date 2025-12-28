Thai Air Force closely tracks cargo flights to Phnom Penh

At the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, ACM Praphas Sonchaidee, Director of the Centre, addressed concerns regarding potential military reinforcements by Cambodia on Sunday (December 28).
This follows the circulation of images showing a transport aircraft from Belarus flying to Phnom Penh shortly after the signing of a ceasefire agreement.
Regarding the various public speculations, Praphas urged confidence in the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), stating that the military is tracking the flight’s origin, transit points, and destination.
"We are aware of the aircraft's payload capacity, flight range, and the nature of its suspected cargo. This is being handled thoroughly through intelligence protocols," the Director noted.
He further reassured the public that defensive measures are in place: "I want to ensure that even if there is a reinforcement of forces, we have measures to protect our citizens. If there are any doubts regarding the news, we are ready to provide the facts; there is currently no immediate threat."
Praphas also emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive atmosphere, adding: "Excessive rumours only cause unnecessary anxiety. Our focus right now is on providing humanitarian aid to people on both sides of the border and moving forward toward sustainable peace in accordance with the ceasefire."
Wg Cdr Nattanai Chanpleng, Assistant Spokesperson for the RTAF, added that the Air Force has been closely monitoring the movements of the IL-62M cargo aircraft that travelled to Phnom Penh.
He emphasised that the RTAF remains on 24-hour standby to respond to any unusual activity or emergencies.
According to reports from the Army Military Force page, at 11am Sunday, a Boeing 747-4FTF (400F) cargo aircraft, Flight CAO10903 (Registration B-2475) operated by Air China, landed at Techo International Airport in Kandal Province.
Shortly thereafter, the Chinese government officially announced that the flight was part of an "Emergency Humanitarian Aid" mission to Cambodia, intended to alleviate the suffering of citizens severely affected by the ongoing situation.