Thai Air Force closely tracks cargo flights to Phnom Penh

At the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, ACM Praphas Sonchaidee, Director of the Centre, addressed concerns regarding potential military reinforcements by Cambodia on Sunday (December 28).

This follows the circulation of images showing a transport aircraft from Belarus flying to Phnom Penh shortly after the signing of a ceasefire agreement.

Regarding the various public speculations, Praphas urged confidence in the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), stating that the military is tracking the flight’s origin, transit points, and destination.