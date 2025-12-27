Airlines cancel New York flights as severe snowstorm prompts weather warning

Several airlines have cancelled flights to New York as US weather forecasters warned that a winter storm would bring heavy snowfall from 4pm local time on Friday, December 26, 2025, through 1pm on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Singapore Airlines said it had already contacted all customers on affected flights to inform them of cancellations, adding that other services could also be disrupted given the uncertain conditions.

Passengers impacted by the cancellations will be offered alternative flights or a full refund of the fare, the airline said.

John F. Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York City, along with Newark Liberty International Airport, ranked among the four airports with the most flight cancellations on Friday, according to flight-tracking platform FlightAware.

Cathay Pacific said on Friday it would waive rebooking and rerouting fees for flights to and from New York due to the snowstorm, covering travel between Thursday and Sunday. The airline said passengers must make ticket changes by Sunday, with the new travel date no later than January 31, 2026, subject to seat availability.

Cathay Pacific also cancelled one service: CX840 from Hong Kong to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Taiwan’s EVA Air said it cancelled two flights between Taipei and JFK due to the weather. South Korea’s Korean Air also cancelled its Friday evening flight from Incheon to JFK.