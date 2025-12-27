OAG join police probe into case alleging Hun Sen and Hun Manet ordered killings of Thais

Deputy Attorney-General Watcharin Panurat on Saturday held a meeting with the commander of Provincial Police Region 3 on a case in which Hun Sen and Hun Manet are accused of ordering attacks that killed Thai nationals.

The case relates to incidents during July 24-29, 2025, when Cambodian troops allegedly fired weapons and shells into four Thai border provinces, killing 32 people and injuring 238, with property damage estimated at nearly 100 million baht.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has accepted the matter as an extraterritorial case and ordered the commander of Provincial Police Region 3 to act as the lead investigator, with prosecutors from the OAG’s investigation office joining the inquiry.

The attorney-general determined the case falls under Section 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and assigned investigators handling unrest-related incidents along the Thai-Cambodian border to proceed. Prosecutors from the Investigation Office, or provincial prosecutor offices in Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, or Ubon Ratchathani, have been instructed to work alongside police investigators.

A joint working group has also been appointed to investigate 135 case files within the jurisdiction of Provincial Police Region 3.