Attorney General panel votes 7–2 not to appeal lese majeste case against Thaksin

The panel’s opinion was submitted to Attorney General Phairach Pornsomboonsiri for consideration. However, reports suggest Phairach has yet to decide whether to endorse the recommendation, as he is due to retire on September 30.
The matter will therefore be forwarded to Itthiphon Kaewthip, who will assume the post of attorney general on October 1, for further consideration.
On September 22, the Attorney General’s Office petitioned the Court of Appeal for an extension of the deadline to file an appeal in Thaksin’s Section 112 case. The court granted the request, extending the deadline to October 22.