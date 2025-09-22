Pintongta voices concern over Thaksin’s health

Pintongta and her husband also greeted and thanked a group of red-shirt supporters waiting outside the prison.

Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, confirmed that Thaksin remains in prison and has not been transferred to the Corrections Hospital despite rumours. He continues to suffer from chronic conditions, including cervical spine and spinal problems predating his detention, as well as lingering lung issues linked to COVID-19. Doctors were scheduled to conduct further medical checks in the afternoon.

Winyat explained that only basic X-rays, such as chest scans, have been carried out so far, while a scheduled psychological consultation was postponed. He acknowledged that Thaksin remains unwell but declined to say whether his condition is critical, to avoid confusion or misinterpretation.