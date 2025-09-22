Pintongta voices concern over Thaksin’s health

Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, visited her father at Klong Prem Central Prison on Monday (September 22) together with Pidok Sooksawas, husband of former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The visit, their third so far, lasted about 30 minutes.
Speaking briefly to reporters afterwards, Pintongta said: “I’m only worried about my father’s health, nothing else.” She noted that her younger sister, former prime minister Paetongtarn, could not join the visit due to other commitments.
Pintongta and her husband also greeted and thanked a group of red-shirt supporters waiting outside the prison.
Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, confirmed that Thaksin remains in prison and has not been transferred to the Corrections Hospital despite rumours. He continues to suffer from chronic conditions, including cervical spine and spinal problems predating his detention, as well as lingering lung issues linked to COVID-19. Doctors were scheduled to conduct further medical checks in the afternoon.
Winyat explained that only basic X-rays, such as chest scans, have been carried out so far, while a scheduled psychological consultation was postponed. He acknowledged that Thaksin remains unwell but declined to say whether his condition is critical, to avoid confusion or misinterpretation.
The lawyer added that Thaksin is highly resilient and does not outwardly show much sign of illness, drawing strength from visits by his daughter and son-in-law as well as the support of his well-wishers.
Regarding the lese majeste case, in which Thaksin is a defendant, Winyat said the petition recently submitted to the attorney general by the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand was within their rights. He emphasised, however, that the matter remains under judicial process and will be reviewed by the authorities in due course.