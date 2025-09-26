Corrections Department denies Thaksin to leave prison for public works, cites eligibility conditions

The Department of Corrections has denied reports that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra would be assigned as a foreman for sewer cleaning at Klong Prem Central Prison.

During a television interview on Friday, Pol Lt-Col Chen Kanchanapat, Deputy Director-General of the Corrections Department, stated that the reports were false. While Thaksin meets the criteria for good behaviour and has served a portion of his sentence, he remains a medium-grade prisoner. Only high-grade prisoners are eligible to participate in community service projects. The upgrade to high-grade status will require three to four months of consideration, he said.

Chen clarified that Thaksin’s case cannot be compared to that of singer Seksan “Sek Loso” Sukpimai, who performed for border communities. Seksan’s project was for public benefit rather than personal gain, he said, adding that participation in community service affects sentence reduction, but such projects are exceptional and require approval from the Corrections Director-General.

Chen emphasised that prisoners cannot leave the facility freely, even under exceptional projects, and not every case qualifies. Therefore, Thaksin has not left prison.