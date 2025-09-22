Court extends Thaksin lese majeste appeal deadline to October 22

On the same day, representatives from the People and Student Network for the Reform of Thailand and the Dhamma Team, accompanied by supporters, submitted a petition at the OAG’s Chaeng Wattana headquarters urging prosecutors to appeal not only the lese majeste charge but also related offences under the Computer Crime Act.

The petition, led by Pichit Chaimongkol and Puangtip Boonsanong, asked the OAG to ensure an appeal was filed and, if necessary, to seek an extension of the deadline.