Court extends Thaksin lese majeste appeal deadline to October 22

According to an OAG statement on Monday, the office had formally requested additional time to appeal the Criminal Court’s August 22 acquittal of Thaksin. The Court of Appeal approved the request.
On the same day, representatives from the People and Student Network for the Reform of Thailand and the Dhamma Team, accompanied by supporters, submitted a petition at the OAG’s Chaeng Wattana headquarters urging prosecutors to appeal not only the lese majeste charge but also related offences under the Computer Crime Act.
The petition, led by Pichit Chaimongkol and Puangtip Boonsanong, asked the OAG to ensure an appeal was filed and, if necessary, to seek an extension of the deadline.
OAG spokesman Sakkasem Nisaiyok, who received the petition, confirmed that the appeal deadline had already been extended to October 22. He added that the petition would be forwarded to the attorney general for consideration.