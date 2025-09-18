Thaksin suffers high blood pressure, hair loss, and sleep issues: Paetongtarn

Short visit due to health concerns

Speaking to reporters after leaving the prison, Paetongtarn said they met and talked to Thaksin for just 15 minutes.

“Today, we left early because dad was not doing well, so we could give him only a short visit,” Paetongtarn said.

“He had high blood pressure and said he felt fatigued. Although he has had his hair cut short, it is still falling, possibly due to tension. Anyway, dad still smiled. He said he could not sleep well but is still in good spirits.”

Paetongtarn said she was unsure whether Thaksin could eat well while in prison.

“He only told me that he could not sleep well last night. I’m not sure whether he suffered from back pain or not because he just mentioned the sleep issue.”