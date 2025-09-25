Thaksin to be assigned as foreman for sewer cleaners: Paetongtarn

Former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed on Thursday that Klong Prem Central Prison has found a job suitable for her father, foreman for the prison’s sewer cleaners.
Paetongtarn disclosed the new responsibility for former PM Thaksin Shinawatra when she emerged from the prison after paying a visit to him.
“The prison director said Dad will be assigned to supervise sewer cleaning,” Paetongtarn said, without elaborating.
Normally, first-class inmates, or those with good behavior and short remaining sentences, are allowed to work outside the prison to earn some income, such as cleaning sewer pipes for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
If assigned as supervisor of the prison’s sewer cleaners, Thaksin would be allowed to stay outside the prison during work hours, and as a supervisor, his hands would not need to get dirty, unlike the sewer cleaners who would have to scoop out garbage and filthy mud from roadside sewers.
Paetongtarn added that her father’s health was good so far.
“His health is OK,” she said.
She visited Thaksin with her husband, Pitaka Suksawat. When they arrived at 8:40 am, they encountered a group of red-shirt protesters rallying in support of Thaksin. The group also played songs sung by Thaksin from a sound truck.
Paetongtarn briefly greeted the red shirts, mentioning she could visit her dad twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. She also told them that the songs were very loud.
While walking to the prison, Paetongtarn said Thaksin’s grandchildren did not ask her to bring their letter this time because the prison would soon allow the grandchildren to visit Thaksin via a video call.