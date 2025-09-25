Thaksin to be assigned as foreman for sewer cleaners: Paetongtarn

Former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed on Thursday that Klong Prem Central Prison has found a job suitable for her father, foreman for the prison’s sewer cleaners.

Paetongtarn disclosed the new responsibility for former PM Thaksin Shinawatra when she emerged from the prison after paying a visit to him.

“The prison director said Dad will be assigned to supervise sewer cleaning,” Paetongtarn said, without elaborating.

Normally, first-class inmates, or those with good behavior and short remaining sentences, are allowed to work outside the prison to earn some income, such as cleaning sewer pipes for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.