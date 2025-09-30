Deputy AG set to review new case on Hun Sen accused of ordering Thai killings

Watcharin Panurat, deputy attorney-general at the Office of Investigation, said on Tuesday (September 30) that progress had been made in the case concerning the leaked audio clip of a conversation between former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen and former Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

He explained that the attorney-general had assigned the commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 1 to serve as lead investigator, with prosecutors from the Office of Investigation joining the inquiry. Watcharin himself has been appointed head of the prosecutorial team overseeing the case.

Investigators have already questioned several witnesses, including the complainant, Paetongtarn, and others who confirmed that Hun Sen had used his Facebook account.

On the question of whether the conversation actually took place, he said the matter was already settled: both the testimony of the former Thai prime minister and a Constitutional Court ruling in her ethics case confirmed that the conversation matched the audio clip in circulation. That ruling ultimately led to her removal from office for ethical violations under constitutional law.

However, he clarified that the current case is distinct from the Constitutional Court’s ruling. This investigation concerns whether Hun Sen’s release of the audio clip caused public disorder or unrest within Thailand to a degree that might constitute sedition under Section 116 of the Penal Code, or offences under the Computer Crime Act.